New Dane County order raises capacity limits for bars, restaurants to 75%

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is loosening its COVID-19 restrictions in multiple areas including on capacity limits in bars and restaurants.

Public Health Madison & Dane County released the text of the order that is set to take effect May 5 and continue through June 2. The agency announced the new mandate in a press release Thursday.

Emergency Order #16 includes a number of changes from the current public health measures:

Gathering limits increased. Indoor gatherings with food and drink: Limited to 350 or less, with physical distancing except when in transit (up from 150). Indoor gatherings without food and drink: Limited to 500 people or fewer, with physical distancing, except when in transit (up from 350). Outdoor gatherings: Numbers are limited to ensure people who don’t live together can maintain six feet physical distancing at all times, except when in transit.

