New Dane County order raises capacity limits for bars, restaurants to 75%Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is loosening its COVID-19 restrictions in multiple areas including on capacity limits in bars and restaurants.
Public Health Madison & Dane County released the text of the order that is set to take effect May 5 and continue through June 2. The agency announced the new mandate in a press release Thursday.
Emergency Order #16 includes a number of changes from the current public health measures:
- Gathering limits increased.
- Indoor gatherings with food and drink: Limited to 350 or less, with physical distancing except when in transit (up from 150).
- Indoor gatherings without food and drink: Limited to 500 people or fewer, with physical distancing, except when in transit (up from 350).
- Outdoor gatherings: Numbers are limited to ensure people who don’t live together can maintain six feet physical distancing at all times, except when in transit.
- Face coverings are not required when actively playing an instrument that has a bell cover, as long as people are six feet apart at all times.
- Restaurants and taverns indoor dine-in capacity may be up to 75% of approved seating capacity, with physical distancing (up from 50% for restaurants and 25% for taverns).
- Businesses must limit the number of individuals inside their establishment to 75% of approved capacity levels indoors (up from 50%).