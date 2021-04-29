Nokia profit soars on buoyant sales for 5G technology

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless network maker Nokia has reported better than expected first-quarter profit on buoyant sales of its new generation 5G equipment. The company on Thursday reported net profit of 375 million euros ($454 million) for the January-March period, up from 33 million euros a year earlier. Sales were up 3% to 5.1 billion euros. CEO Pekka Lundmark said the figures “delivered a robust start to the year” for Nokia. The company based in Espoo, Finland, is seeking to become a global leader in 5G technology in a tight race with Nordic competitor Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung.