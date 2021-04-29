Skip to Content

Packers stay committed to Rodgers amid report QB wants out

Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has reiterated that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report that the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

ESPN reported Thursday in the hours leading up to the NFL draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”

