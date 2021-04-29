Pakistan recalls Riyadh envoy after expat laborers complain

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says it’s recalled the ambassador to Saudi Arabia following complaints by expat Pakistani laborers working in the kingdom who said their embassy had mistreated them. The ambassador was ordered home on Thursday pending an investigation into his work and that of six other employees of the diplomatic mission in Riyadh. Complaints against them had come from multiple expat laborers over recent months. An adviser to the prime minister says the workers alleged the embassy staffers had mistreated them. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in some cases, embassy staff tried to extort money from laborers. The foreign ministry said there “is zero tolerance for lapses in public service.”