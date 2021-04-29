Protester files suit accusing Louisville officer of battery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who says he was repeatedly punched by a police officer while protesting police brutality has filed a lawsuit. The Courier Journal reports 29-year-old Denorver “Dee” Garrett filed suit Tuesday accusing Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers of civil battery, unlawful imprisonment and intentionally inflicting emotional distress during the April 18 arrest, Several Louisville Metro police officers were seen in a Facebook video of Garrett being arrested and one is seen punching Garrett’s head at least three times. The newspaper’s request for comment from the police department was not immediately returned.