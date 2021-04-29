Report: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- ESPN is reporting that the Packer's MVP-winning quarterback, Aaron Rogers, does not want to return to the team in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, known for his inside information on the happenings within the NFL, released the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team," Schefter wrote, citing "sources" at the team and league level.

The ESPN report said that the Packers organization has been aware of Rodger's feelings and have dispatched team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur on fence-mending missions over the off-season.

The bombshell report arrived just hours before the NFL Draft was set to begin.

Last year, the Packers made waves by trading up to select Quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. The move left some fans scratching their heads because Rodgers has not historically struggled with injury nor did his play seem to be in significant decline.