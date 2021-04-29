Skip to Content

Rock County extends, loosens mask order

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County health officials extended the order requiring face coverings Thursday. The extension comes with some modifications.

Effective immediately, masks are only recommended outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Also, people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors when they are with other people who are fully vaccinated.

This update is in line with CDC guidance.

The extended order will be in effect until at least June 30.

Caroline Bach

Anchor, 27 News at 11

