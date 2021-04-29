Rock County partners with Walgreens for community vaccination clinics

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Public Health Department is partnering with Walgreens to offer two community vaccination clinics.

The clinics will be open to anyone 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinics, and a follow-up clinic four weeks later.

Date: Sunday, May 2nd

Time: 10AM to 4PM

Location: Beloit Headstart, located at 1221 Henry Ave. in Beloit

The second dose clinic will be May 30th.

Date: Saturday, May 8th

Time: 10AM to 4PM

Location: Rock County Job Center, located at 1900 Center Ave. in Janesville

The second dose clinic will be June 5th.

The health department says you can register for the clinics through links available here. If you have questions or need a ride to a clinic, call (608) 352-6727.

The health department will not turn anyone away if they don't have identification or health insurance information. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be welcome as long as the supply lasts.

Rock County Public Health will host a Zoom meeting today to answer any questions. The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. for English speakers and 5:15 p.m. for Spanish speakers.