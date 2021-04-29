Seasonal temperatures today, isolated shower chances
MADISON (WKOW) - The majority of the day will be dry, but a passing cold front will bring the possibility of a couple, spotty showers.
TODAY
Partly sunny and becoming breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. A stray shower is possible for our stateline counties this morning with a few more isolated showers moving in later this afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with winds increasing from the southwest. A passing warm front will cause temperatures to jump to around 80°.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highest chance looks to be later in the day. Temperatures stay warm in the mid 70s.
Shower and storm chances on the rise overnight.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be milder in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the mid 60s. Shower chances return at night.