UPDATE: Missing Dane County man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Silver Alert for Ronald Elliott has been canceled. Authorities say he was found safe.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued for Ronald Elliott, 90 on Thursday evening.

Authorities say Elliott was last seen wearing a grey jacket, dark blue jeans and sandals. He also wears glasses with dark frames.

He was last seen driving on Deer Point Trail in Madison at 4:30 p.m. He left his home to pick up a prescription. He drives a gray Volkswagen Passat -- license plate 866CHT.

Authorities say he may be driving around the SW area of Wisconsin.

If you see him, you should contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345.