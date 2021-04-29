Any drought busting rains in the forecast?

MADISON (WKOW) - Though it would cancel your outdoor plans, Wisconsin needs some rain...

In the short term... there will be a chance for rain, but this rain chance won't be drought busting. The rain chance Thursday will be along a southeastward moving cold front, bringing the area a chance for a light to moderate shower/general thunderstorm.

The area may see some light showers to kick off the early morning hours on Friday... otherwise, most of Wisconsin will stay dry for the rest of Friday and Saturday.

The next chance for rain arrives Sunday and sticks around through Monday, which looks to be the better of the two days to put moisture back into the soil.

Which is what the region needs; the latest drought monitor data shows that 51% of Wisconsin is suffering from abnormally dry conditions while nearly a quarter of the state is now suffering from moderate drought conditions.

The state has overall improved from when nearly 100% of the state was suffering from abnormally dry conditions and at that same time, .02% was suffering from moderate drought conditions.

There is some possible good news in the long term - the Climate Prediction Center does have a slight uptick in chances for precipitation over the next two weeks which takes us into the middle of May. But in the short term, if we do see all the rain in the forecast, the region may pick up between 1-2" of rain to kick off next week.