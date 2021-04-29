Special Weather Statement issued April 29 at 4:32PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ057-058-063-064-292215-

Dodge-Columbia-Jefferson-Dane-

…A PAIR OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN

COLUMBIA… NORTHEASTERN DANE…NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND

SOUTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 430 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Columbus, moving southeast at 40 mph. A second strong storm was

located near Doylestown moving southeast.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Lake Mills, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Fall River,

Lebanon, Milford, Reeseville, Otsego, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell,

Doylestown, Deansville, East Bristol, Hubbleton and Danville.