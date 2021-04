Special Weather Statement issued April 29 at 4:41PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-052-058>060-065-066-292215-

Dodge-Waukesha-Milwaukee-Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Fond Du Lac-

…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT OZAUKEE…NORTHERN

MILWAUKEE…SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC…NORTHEASTERN WAUKESHA…

WASHINGTON…EASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES…

At 440 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Horicon,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

Winds of 30 to 45 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Mequon, Hartford,

Whitefish Bay, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington,

Sussex, Jackson, Fox Point, Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Bayside,

Kewaskum and Horicon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.