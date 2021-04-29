State Fair’s return brings some optimism for return of other events

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The return of the Wisconsin State Fair this summer is sparking some optimism about other major festivals.

The fair starts August 5.

Public health officials hope by then COVID-19 will pose less of a threat. They have not said whether the State Fair decision would influence guidance for other events.

For Mike Mitchell, the director of Milwaukee's Irish Fest, the planning is less about what the fair is doing and more about the vaccination effort.

"It's not about another event coming in that's making us more hopeful, I think it's the vaccines getting into people's arms," Mitchell told WISN.

Irish Fest is set to go on as planned in August.