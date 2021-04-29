Thailand says COVID-19 has peaked, but adds restrictions

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand say its recent wave of COVID-19 cases has passed its peak after setting record daily highs for new cases and deaths, but they are still implementing new restrictions from May 1 to battle the disease. The country reported nearly 1,900 new cases on Thursday, the first time the number has dropped below 2,000 since April 23. On one major change, people arriving from abroad must spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of where they coming from or whether they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Other new restrictions will be applied according to a three-tier system that ranks provinces by their number of new cases.