TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 73 reopens following head-on crash at I-94

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on Wisconsin 73 at I-94 following a head-on crash Thursday morning.

The Dane County communications center was not able to tell 27 News if injuries were reported.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes of traffic are blocked on Wisconsin 73 at the off-ramp to I-94 westbound because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is at the scene. Traffic is being flagged away from the location using the shoulder.

This is a developing story.