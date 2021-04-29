Uber begins nationwide car rental option for customers

(WKOW)-- Uber Technologies, Inc. is kicking off its new nationwide car rental program, calling it "Uber Rent."

The new program will offer cars from rental brands like Avis & Hertz.

Uber says the prices will be set by the rental car service, but the company does get a cut of the bookings.

The rental car will only belong to you for the duration of time you choose, and you will not have to offer rides to other users.

Uber is also offering a way to deliver cars contactless.

This specific car rental technology is not new to the market, competitor Lyft has been offering car rentals in its app since 2019.