UN focuses on demand to repatriate foreign fighters in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is focusing on the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya. This is a demand of the country’s transitional government as it heads toward December elections after a decade of fighting and upheaval. Vietnam’s U.N. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, the current council president, said after Thursday’s closed meeting that members stressed the importance of implementing last October’s cease-fire agreement which included the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries within three months. That didn’t happen. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011