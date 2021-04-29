UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz expected to be drafted on Day 2

WKOW (MADISON)- On day 2 of the NFL draft, Offensive Lineman Quinn Meinerz could become the highest draft pick out of UW-Whitewater.

One week at the Senior Bowl shaped Quinn Meinerz's future.

"You know if I don't go to the senior bowl, I am probably still in that same boat where I am undrafted," Meinerz said.

As the only division III prospect, Meinerz far exceeded expectations, dominating some of the best interior rushers in the game. His performance put him in the position to potentially be the highest-drafted division III player ever, which is currently Ali Marpet at pick 61.

"The Friday is where I am looking to hopefully get drafted," Meinerz said. "The whole world is going to see it live, I think I am going to be pretty well composed."

Composure has never been a problem for Meinerz who is nicknamed 'the gut'. In his words, "let the belly breathe." So, will he air it out on draft day?

"I would, but I think there are guidelines where that is not appropriate for live television," Meinerz said.

Instead, Meinerz is hoping to wear a personalized shirt which supports a local friend of his battling a rare disease.



"I would like to wear my own shirt that I got and made," Meinerz said. "The 'belly of the beast' shirt, and if it is allowed have my entire family wear it too just to keep getting the word out for Alaina."





Meinerz compassion for others resembles another homegrown talent, J.J Watt. The Watt brothers work out at the same facility as Meinerz at Next Level in Waukesha. Meinerz uses it as internal motivation.

"I like try and peak a little bit on what they are lifting so my goal is to at least match whatever they are lifting," Meinerz said.

Someday soon, Meinerz may look back at those workouts as he meets Watt in the trenches come game day.