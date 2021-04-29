Video Editor (Part-time)

WKOW, the ABC affiliate in Madison, WI, has an opportunity for an ambitious, talented and creative video editor. The person in this position will edit news video for our weekend morning newscasts, other newscasts during the week, web and mobile news platforms. This part-time position is ideal for those who have completed course work or internships that would qualify them for the position. Ideal candidates are well versed in editing with AVID Newscutter or other non-linear editing systems, are creative self-starters who work well with minimal supervision, adapt to flexible schedules, take ownership and thrive in a deadline driven, breaking news environment.

At a minimum, applicants must be enrolled in a college program leading to a degree in broadcast journalism or a related multimedia field.

This is your opportunity to join an innovative television news organization in the Midwest and to reside in what Forbes names one of the most livable cities in America.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

Send your resume, reel and references to:

Ed Reams, News Director

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: April 27, 2021