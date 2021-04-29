Weekend Morning Anchor/ Producer / MMJ

WKOW-TV, Madison’s ABC affiliate, has an immediate opening for a bright, motivated anchor to take the lead for a popular state-wide weekend morning newscast serving the Wisconsin markets of Madison, Wausau, La Crosse, Eau Claire and Duluth, MN / Superior. WI. We need an energetic journalist who greets each day with a smile and has a team attitude. We need an aggressive, competitive journalist who can be a presence in the newsroom, on the set and out in the field. Successful candidates must have strong producing skills, the ability to write and deliver compelling stories under deadline pressure and a track record of enterprising unique stories. This position is great for someone who loves creative control of a newscast. Experience with non-linear editing is essential. Knowledge of I-News is a plus. Our producers and multimedia journalists produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms. Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field.

You need at least 2 years broadcast experience to be considered. If you think you’re qualified and want to live and work in one of America’s most livable cities, please send a copy of your most recent anchoring and reporting.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you have the drive to succeed, send your reel and resume to:

Ed Reams

News Director

WKOW – TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

ereams@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: April 27, 2021