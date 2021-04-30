11,500+ without power on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 11,000 people are without power Friday night on the west side of Madison.

Dane County Communications received a call around 9:45 p.m. reporting a transformer blew on County Road PB and McKee Road.

Alliant Energy's outage map shows more than 11,500 customers are affected, currently without power.

The map indicates power should return around midnight.

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched but has since be released. Alliant Energy is responding, according to Dane County Communications.