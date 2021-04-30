8 new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin; 33.8% fully vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 52 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 329 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 13 from the day prior.

Of those, 93 are in the ICU, down 14 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 789 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,693 negative results.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 581,978, or 97.3 percent, are considered recovered.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. April 30 8 52 6,823 29,307 April 28 34 79 6,807 29,182 April 27 17 100 6,773 29,103 April 26 0 34 6,756 29,003 April 25 -1 42 6,756 28,969 April 24 19 62 6,757 28,927 April 23 13 48 6,738 28,865

As of Friday, a total of 4,416,834 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 43.1 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 33.8 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(County by county results are available here).