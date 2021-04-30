‘A shot and a beer’: Milwaukee bar hosts pop-up vaccine clinic

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As vaccine rollouts continue across the country, one bar in Milwaukee is doing its part to immunize Wisconsinites.

The Nomad World Pub, located on Brady Street in Milwaukee, ran a small vaccine clinic for local residents. According to a report by WISN in Milwaukee, the clinic provided more than 40 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I just think it's a really good idea to incentivize people at this point to get out, get themselves immunized so we can hopefully start to getting a little bit back to normal, right?" Nomad general manager Tim Sluga said to WISN.

Employees from the nearby Hayat Pharmacy administered the vaccines, distributing doses to people who might not have otherwise gotten them.

"I was surprised. I was surprised they were doing it at a bar. And I found out about it at the last minute and I thought, 'Well, he needs it. and he's going to get it,'" said Diane Kosler who brought her boyfriend to get vaccinated.