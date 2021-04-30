As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of Indians around the world are watching in horror and despair as their home country registers the fourth-highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The fear mingles with guilt among Indian Americans as the U.S. continues reopening, moving forward and healing. People of Indian descent abroad are united in a sense of frustration. They can do little but offer financial assistance or help find resources from oceans away. They also wrestle with a sense of privilege and try to convince family and friends in India to abide by safety protocols while enjoying their own relaxed restrictions.