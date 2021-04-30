Betting millions on QBs who can turn clubs around on a dime

Following the highest-scoring season in league history, the NFL draft proved its clubs are more committed than ever to keep lighting up the scoreboard. The first three players selected were quarterbacks, the next three receivers and the lion’s share of the rest of the first 32 picks were designed to help or hinder those first two groups from playing pitch and catch. Not surprising, Alabama and the SEC dominated the selections and the day’s hottest rumor was about Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who was drafted 15 years ago and may want out of Green Bay.