Biden and Carter, longtime allies, reconnect in Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, where the 96-year-old and his wife, Rosalynn, have lived most of their lives. The two presidents didn’t appear together outside the Carters’ home on Thursday. Biden was seen with 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter at the door as he departed. The former first lady stood alongside him supported by her walker. Biden said before leaving Georgia that “it was great to see President Carter.” He says, “We sat and talked about the old days.” Biden also said Carter’s health had gotten better. Many of the 650 residents of Plains turned out to see Biden’s motorcade.