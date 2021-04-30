Brazil privatizes Rio de Janeiro’s water, sewage utility

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has privatized Rio de Janeiro’s water and sewage utility after years of broken promises to improve sewage treatment and clean up the state’s polluted Guanabara Bay. It was Brazil’s biggest-ever privatization in the sewage sector, and the first to take place after a new regulatory framework for it took effect. Companies presented bids for all but one of the four water distribution and sewerage service concession areas. The winning bidders have the goal of collecting and treating 90% of sewage by 2033. According to Trata Brasil Institute, an organization focused on water and sewage treatment research, only 65% of sewage in the city of Rio is properly treated.