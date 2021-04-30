Complaint: Woman charged with stealing food stamp money from resident of Mineral Point care facility

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint filed in Iowa County Circuit Court on April 23 shows a Rewey woman was charged with two felonies in connection to a theft investigation dating back to January.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

The complaint shows Mineral Point police received a report of a theft of a financial card from a former resident of Mineral Point Health Services care facility located at 109 N. Iowa Street.

Authorities said the card was used fraudulently five times between Jan. 31 and Feb. 26 for a total amount of $578.66. The transactions were made in Platteville, Dodgeville, and Freeport, Illinois.

The complaint states around the same time Mineral Point Police received the theft report, police also received a call from the administrator at Mineral Point Health Services, that an internal investigation had been launched.

An investigation was launched in conjunction with the fraud department of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Investigators spoke with the locations where the transactions took place and were able to identify a potential suspect from surveillance images captured during the time transactions took place.

The complaint shows the report from the QUEST card (Foodshare benefits) shows a PIN change was made on Jan. 13 from a telephone number at Mineral Point Health Services.

The criminal complaint shows investigators presented surveillance images of the person in the surveillance images. The subject was identified as Brenda Brumley, 56, a CNA at the facility.

The complaint states Brumley met with investigators and admitted to stealing the card to make purchases. Brumley told investigators she didn't have permission to take the card and that she stole it from the resident's purse during one of the night shifts she worked.

Brumley was charged with theft of movable property and unauthorized use of food stamps.

Brumley is due back in court on May 18 at 9 a.m. for an initial appearance.