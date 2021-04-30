Concrete panels removed from Van Hise Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- All of the concrete panels have been removed from the third and fourth floors of UW-Madison's Van Hise Hall.

A spokesperson for the school's Division of Facilities Planning & Management tells 27 News that work continues on waterproofing and other tasks.

Earlier this month, Governor Tony Evers ordered the removal of the slabs after one of them broke off and fell onto the sidewalk below. No one was hurt.

Evers authorized $500,000 for the repairs.