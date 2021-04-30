Cooler end to workweek ahead of summery weekend conditions
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It's a cooler end to the month ahead of a very warm first weekend of May.
SET UP
A cold front moved through the region Thursday sparking isolated showers and ushering in lower temperatures.
Another weather system will cause a warm front to move through Saturday causing conditions to warm considerably.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and milder with temps in the low 60s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy and becoming breezy with winds turning from the south and lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, breezy and much warmer with temperatures soaring to the low 80s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph from the southwest.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers and storms will develop later Sunday evening into Sunday night.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy and milder with temps in the mid 60s and scattered showers and storms expected.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny for Cinco de Mayo in the low to mid 60s.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy and cooler in the upper 50s with another chance for rain.