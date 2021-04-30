Cooler end to workweek ahead of summery weekend conditions

MADISON (WKOW) - It's a cooler end to the month ahead of a very warm first weekend of May.



SET UP

A cold front moved through the region Thursday sparking isolated showers and ushering in lower temperatures.



Another weather system will cause a warm front to move through Saturday causing conditions to warm considerably.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and milder with temps in the low 60s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and becoming breezy with winds turning from the south and lows in the mid 40s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and much warmer with temperatures soaring to the low 80s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph from the southwest.

Nice opening weekend of the camping and fishing season

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Showers and storms will develop later Sunday evening into Sunday night.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and milder with temps in the mid 60s and scattered showers and storms expected.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the low 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny for Cinco de Mayo in the low to mid 60s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler in the upper 50s with another chance for rain.