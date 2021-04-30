‘Critical fire conditions’: Wisconsin officials warn of wildfire risk

MADISON (WKOW) -- State officials are warning the public of an increased wildfire risk as portions of the state remain under drought-like conditions this weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the current wildfire risk is "high" in all but seven of Wisconsin's 72 counties. The other areas are classified as "moderate." All of southern Wisconsin is included in the "high" risk category.

The announcement came in a press release from the DNR Friday afternoon, a day before the warmest weekend of the year.

Officials said they expected "critical fire conditions ... this weekend."

Wisconsin has seen a dearth of rain so far this spring, causing drought conditions. The outlook has improved somewhat recently, but not enough to stave off the increased risk of fires.

Fire danger is now HIGH across much of Wisconsin today. Please remain vigilant and check your county’s fire danger and burning restrictions.



Burning is prohibited in many areas in the DNR Fire Protection Area. Check for local restrictions if outside that area. pic.twitter.com/HUi0EBFtrI — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 30, 2021

State officials highlighted low humidity, warm temperatures and gusty winds that can make the ideal conditions for high wildfire risk.

"Saturday brings the most concern, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s and abnormally dry conditions in the southern part of the state," the press release said.

The DNR asked the public to avoid all outdoor burning while conditions persist in an effort to prevent wildfires. This included campfires. Embers can remain hot in burn pits for days, just waiting for a strong wind.

The state warned that it may restrict burning permits as part of its efforts to keep a handle on wildfires.

"Be fire smart," agency staff warned in their press release. "Fires caused by careless burning become more frequent this time of year."

The DNR maintains an online map of fire conditions and active wildfires on its website.