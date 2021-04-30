Dane County campgrounds open Friday

(WKOW) -- Dane County's campgrounds are opening for the season starting Friday.

If you're planning to camp this year, Dane County Parks Deputy Director Joleen Stinson says there are a few changes from the 2020 season.

Public shower and restroom facilities in the campground are open as usual, but park officials make clear that campers should still be following the latest Dane County health order guidelines.

"We're typically cleaning [showers & restrooms] more than one time a day in a pre-COVID year," said Stinson. "So our dedication to having clean facilities is continuing."

There's also a new online reservation system. The cash dropbox is no longer an option -- if you don't have access to the internet, you can call the parks system, which is available seven days a week.

To book a campsite in Dane County, visit the parks department website.