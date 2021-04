BELOIT (WKOW) -- The city of Beloit Fire Department rescued ducklings from a storm sewer Friday.

The engine crew reported a mother duck lost her ducklings in a storm sewer, which they were able to access. The firefighters got the ducklings out, reuniting the duck family.

The crew said when the ducks left it looked like "they were heading to some water to enjoy the weekend together."