Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Iowa County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL

OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

Fire Weather Watch for the potential for critical fire weather

conditions, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through

Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Fond du Lac…

Sheboygan…Sauk…Columbia…Dodge…Washington…Ozaukee…

Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Waukesha…Milwaukee…Lafayette…

Green…Rock…Walworth…Racine and Kenosha.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* TIMING…Saturday Afternoon

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the low 80s.

* IMPACTS…Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and

equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are

extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for

possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag

Warnings.

