Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL
OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch for the potential for critical fire weather
conditions, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Fond du Lac…
Sheboygan…Sauk…Columbia…Dodge…Washington…Ozaukee…
Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Waukesha…Milwaukee…Lafayette…
Green…Rock…Walworth…Racine and Kenosha.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* TIMING…Saturday Afternoon
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…In the low 80s.
* IMPACTS…Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&