Forward Madison considering vaccinated sections for home games

MADISON (WKOW) -- When Forward Madison opens its home season at Breese Stevens Field in May, it may have sections just for fans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The soccer club is exploring the possibility of adding several vaccinated sections for its home games on May 15, May 26 and June 6. It is surveying season ticket holders and fans to gauge their interest in creating these sections.

In such sections, fully-vaccinated guests would be able to take off their masks and would not have to abide by social distancing guidelines. After leaving one of these areas, fans would still be required to wear a mask and keep six feet away from other guests.

Forward Madison says it will still offer socially-distanced seating in all other parts of the stadium.