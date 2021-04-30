Georgia man on way to prison escapes at convenience store

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in the Atlanta area are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while being taken to a state prison. Residents in neighborhoods south of Atlanta’s airport are being asked to lock their doors. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says Devonte Detuan Ross slipped away from a private transport company at a QuikTrip where they had stopped to get him something to eat. He was being taken to prison to serve time for burglary, narcotics dealing and violating his probation. Police dogs were searching for him just south of Atlanta’s airport, where authorities say an Arizona murder suspect escaped Thursday while being transported back to Arizona. The Arizona suspect was later found and taken back into custody.