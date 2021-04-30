Goodman Center hosting more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WKOW) -- The Goodman Community Center in Madison helped with the vaccination effort.

It partnered with the African American Health Network to hold a COVID-19 education and vaccination clinic.

The center's executive director and CEO is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine.

Two of her grandchildren were born during the pandemic and she couldn't visit them for a long time.

"I lost out on time. I don't want to ever lose out on time. So I got vaccinated," Latesha Nelson said.

"I don't want to lose that time anymore."

The Goodman Center is hosting three more first dose clinics on May 7, 12 and 15.

All second doses will be given at the center as well.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics - Goodman Community Center (goodmancenter.org)