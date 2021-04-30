Greece keeps lid on Orthodox Easter events, readies tourism

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Worshippers are lining up at churches across Greece on Orthodox Good Friday as the government kept restrictions in place through the Easter holiday. Seating restrictions were put on church services and priests had instructions to get tested daily for COVID-19, while police maintained highway checkpoints to enforce a domestic travel ban. Easter processions set for late Friday in Greece will have limited attendance and mostly take place on church grounds, while Saturday night services will start earlier due to curfew restrictions. Many restrictions will be scrapped, however, starting Monday, when restaurants and cafes will be allowed to serve customers outdoors. Tourism-related businesses and services are set to start operating on May 15.