Hospital fire kills 15 COVID-19 patients in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a fire in a hospital in western India has killed at least 15 COVID-19 patients. Police say 50 other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters early Saturday. The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour. The cause of the fire is being investigated. On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.