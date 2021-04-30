Indonesian military pays last respects to submarine crew

BULELENG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military and family members have paid their final tribute to the 53 submarine crew members who died when their vessel sank and broke apart in the depths off the resort island of Bali. The ceremony included relatives casting flowers into the ocean from the navy’s hospital ship. Indonesia is planning to recover the submarine with the help of a Chinese navy ship that’s capable of lifting objects 3,280 feet deep. The navy said the submarine sank to a depth of 2,000-2,300 feet, much deeper than its collapse depth of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand. President Joko Widodo met the families of the 53 crew members on Thursday and expressed his condolences.