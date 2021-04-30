Loganville man charged with burning Madison woman’s corpse

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Loganville man has been charged for trying to burn the body of a woman found in the town of Madison last summer.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

35-year-old Marcus J. Kilgore, from Loganville, is charged with two felonies: hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse.

Police were called to Nygard Street near Crocus Circle in the town of Madison on July 8, 2020, after Kiara Lopez's lifeless body was found.

Authorities said at the time that Lopez, a 27-year-old Madison resident, likely died of a drug-related causes and then was taken by someone to Nygard Street to "dispose of her body."

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday revealed how authorities zeroed in on Kilgore.

Lopez's body had burn marks and scratches on her skin, suggesting that it had been dragged and then set afire.

Police found surveillance video of a car in the area and a cigarette butt near the body. Officers said they smelled gas around Lopez, supporting the idea that someone had tried to destroy the corpse.

The car and DNA on the cigarette butt led authorities back to Kilgore. Town of Madison officers executed a search warrant at his residence on Dec. 4 of last year. They took samples from the trunk of Kilgore's car.

A little over a month later, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab returned results on the samples and found they had traces of Lopez's blood and saliva.