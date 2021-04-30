Mars helicopter makes 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s little Mars helicopter is getting an extra month of flying. Instead of wrapping up flight tests soon, NASA is giving the helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover. Officials announced the flight extension Friday, following three short flights. Later in the day, Ingenuity made a fourth, two-minute flight, which was considerably farther and longer than before. An attempt Thursday failed because of a known software error. On its fifth flight, the chopper will move to a new airfield on Mars, allowing the rover to start focusing on its own rock-sampling mission.