Meriter staff go to Peoria to help handle record COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WKOW) -- As UnityPoint hospitals in central Illinois see record numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses, Meriter respiratory therapists have stepped in to help.

According to a news release from Meriter spokesperson Leah Huibregtse, there are more than 130 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Peoria area, with 23 deaths in the last week alone, the health care provider said.

Meriter respiratory therapists are currently halfway through a four-week stay to help local staff.

“Our respiratory therapists have been tirelessly dedicated throughout our local COVID response, so to see them step up and volunteer to help another community in crisis is truly incredible,” president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Meriter said in the release.

Respiratory therapists work in conjunction with other hospital staff to administer lifesaving procedures such as nasal cannulas.

Meriter said it also sent ventilators to the Peoria area to aid with the pandemic response.