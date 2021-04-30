Mexican border governor impeached for alleged tax evasion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s congress has voted to impeach the current governor of the border state of Tamaulipas on charges of tax evasion, money laundering and organized crime. The lower house voted to remove Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca’s immunity from prosecution, a process similar to impeachment. However, the move still has to go to the state legislature in Tamaulipas, across the border from Texas. He belongs to the opposition National Action Party, which claimed the charges are politically motivated. Prosecutors claim he owns a large number of luxury properties that it says don’t match the income from his government jobs over the last 20 years.