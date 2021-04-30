Mexico mayoral candidate runs despite DEA alert, warrant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A candidate for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena is running for mayor of a cartel-plagued city in southern Mexico _ despite the fact he apparently has an outstanding drug charge in the United States. Rogelio Portillo Jaramillo is running for mayor of Huetamo, in the western state of Michoacán. The DEA web page lists a man of the same name and a photo strikingly similar to the candidate, and says he is wanted in a federal court in Texas on drug trafficking conspiracy charges. The police chief of Michoacán said the DEA wanted message matches the candidate, but can’t stop him from running.