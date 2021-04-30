Mississippi welfare payments increasing 3 months early

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is increasing the nation’s lowest welfare payments three months earlier than expected. The state Department of Human Services says that starting Saturday, the benefit will increase by $90 a month. This is the first time since 1999 that Mississippi will expand payments through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Until now, payments in Mississippi have been $146 for a family of two, $170 for a family of three and $194 for a family of four. The department also said retroactive payments are being made to give recipients the extra $90 for April. The increase originally was expected to take effect in July.