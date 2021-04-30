Skip to Content

More damage citations issued following Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers continue to issue citations for damage during last weekend's Mifflin Street Block Party.

The following people face penalties for damaging a white 2012 Toyota Camry parked on N Bassett St. during the gathering:

  • 20-year-old UW-Eau Claire student; misdemeanor citation for property damage
  • 21-year-old UW-Madison student; misdemeanor citation for party to a crime to damage property

Meanwhile police are citing the following people for damaging a white 2018 Toyota Highlander parked on W Mifflin St. during the event:

  • 19-year-old UW-Madison student; misdemeanor citation for property damage
  • 20-year-old UW-Stout student; misdemeanor citation for property damage
  • 10 additional students (9 UW-Madison, 1 UW-Platteville); municipal citations for property damage

