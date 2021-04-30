More damage citations issued following Mifflin Street Block Party
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers continue to issue citations for damage during last weekend's Mifflin Street Block Party.
The following people face penalties for damaging a white 2012 Toyota Camry parked on N Bassett St. during the gathering:
- 20-year-old UW-Eau Claire student; misdemeanor citation for property damage
- 21-year-old UW-Madison student; misdemeanor citation for party to a crime to damage property
Meanwhile police are citing the following people for damaging a white 2018 Toyota Highlander parked on W Mifflin St. during the event:
- 19-year-old UW-Madison student; misdemeanor citation for property damage
- 20-year-old UW-Stout student; misdemeanor citation for property damage
- 10 additional students (9 UW-Madison, 1 UW-Platteville); municipal citations for property damage