More damage citations issued following Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers continue to issue citations for damage during last weekend's Mifflin Street Block Party.

The following people face penalties for damaging a white 2012 Toyota Camry parked on N Bassett St. during the gathering:

20-year-old UW-Eau Claire student; misdemeanor citation for property damage

21-year-old UW-Madison student; misdemeanor citation for party to a crime to damage property

Meanwhile police are citing the following people for damaging a white 2018 Toyota Highlander parked on W Mifflin St. during the event: