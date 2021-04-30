NC governor pardons man who had murder convictions vacated

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has granted a pardon of innocence to a man who had been imprisoned for two decades before his two murder convictions were vacated more than four years ago by a judge. Friday’s pardon of Darryl Anthony Howard means he can now apply to the North Carolina Industrial Commission for compensation of up to $750,000 for his wrongful convictions. Howard was convicted in Durham County court in 1995 for the 1991 deaths of Doris Washington and her daughter Nishonda. DNA testing of sexual assault kits ultimately led to Howard’s release in August 2016.